Focus Partners Wealth Sells 2,287 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Focus Partners Wealth cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth owned 0.06% of S&P Global worth $87,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. First Pacific Financial increased its position in S&P Global by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 74 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

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S&P Global Stock Up 1.1%

SPGI stock opened at $427.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $472.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $492.45. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $381.61 and a 12 month high of $579.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore set a $625.00 target price on shares of S&P Global and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $562.67.

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S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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