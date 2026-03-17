Focus Partners Wealth Buys 136,465 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,367,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,465 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $100,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 211.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 109,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 74,085 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 11,622 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $78.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.34. The company has a market capitalization of $125.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $84.28.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

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