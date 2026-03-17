Delta Global Management LP Invests $1.87 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Delta Global Management LP acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,364,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,695,000 after purchasing an additional 29,844 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,232,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,212,000 after purchasing an additional 126,742 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 25,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 107,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 452,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,767,000 after purchasing an additional 37,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Roundup

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.9%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $286.04 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $337.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $771.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.32.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $45.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.14, for a total transaction of $132,684.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,072,520.42. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total value of $1,064,771.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 65,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,442,418.40. This trade represents a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 71,596 shares of company stock worth $22,067,932 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $386.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.00.

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About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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