62,375 Shares in Samsara Inc. $IOT Acquired by Delta Global Management LP

Delta Global Management LP bought a new stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,323,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Samsara by 6.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,716,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,474 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 6.4% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,518,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,308,000 after buying an additional 1,242,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 107.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,611,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,244,000 after buying an additional 2,910,916 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,877,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,387,000 after buying an additional 1,931,870 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Samsara by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,964,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IOT shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Samsara from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Samsara from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Samsara has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.18.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of IOT opened at $32.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1,627.19, a PEG ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.60. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $48.40.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $444.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.29 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Samsara has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.650-0.690 EPS. Analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Samsara

In other Samsara news, insider John Bicket sold 263,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $9,078,160.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 89,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,360. This represents a 74.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 263,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $9,078,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 89,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,360. The trade was a 74.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 2,836,517 shares of company stock valued at $88,981,454 in the last quarter. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Samsara Profile

(Free Report)

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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