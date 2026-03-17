20,413 Shares in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK Acquired by Delta Global Management LP

Delta Global Management LP purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 77.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 243 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 254 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 330.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DECK. Guggenheim began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore set a $108.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $101.62 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12-month low of $78.91 and a 12-month high of $133.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.60% and a net margin of 19.46%.The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anne Spangenberg sold 4,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total transaction of $471,389.26. Following the transaction, the insider owned 80,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,333,692.98. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Spring-Green sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total value of $39,481.66. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,831,212.58. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,552. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s product portfolio includes well?known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct?to?consumer retail to serve both fashion?focused and performance?oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

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