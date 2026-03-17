Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Shares Purchased by Delta Global Management LP

Delta Global Management LP boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Delta Global Management LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 135,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Zoetis by 41.1% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 22,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

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Zoetis Stock Up 2.2%

Zoetis stock opened at $118.20 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.47 and a twelve month high of $172.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 62.02% and a net margin of 28.24%.The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ZTS. HSBC set a $140.00 price target on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Zoetis from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zoetis to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZTS

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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