KKM Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

KKM Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,871 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. KKM Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $154,556,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554,857 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,150,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,386,863,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,808,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896,705 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NVIDIA Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $183.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.25 and a 200 day moving average of $184.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.33. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19.
NVIDIA Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.82%.
Trending Headlines about NVIDIA
Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Jensen Huang projected massive demand — he said purchase orders for Blackwell and Vera Rubin systems could reach $1 trillion through 2027, a bullish volume signal for data-center GPU and inference spend. CNBC: Nvidia GTC 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Major product stack unveiled at GTC — NVIDIA introduced the Vera CPU (agentic AI focus), Vera Rubin inference systems, new Blackwell/Rubin chips, and software like Dynamo and NVL72 reference designs that together target inference/agentic workloads and AI factories, widening TAM for NVIDIA beyond traditional GPUs. TechCrunch: Jensen just put Nvidia’s …
- Positive Sentiment: Ecosystem & commercial traction — multiple customers and partners (Uber robotaxi rollout, automakers adopting DRIVE Hyperion, Samsung showcasing a 4nm inference chip, Nebius/Meta infrastructure deals, and broad ISV support) signal enterprise, cloud and automotive demand for NVIDIA platforms. These commercial commitments support near-term order visibility. Reuters: Samsung showcases Nvidia’s new inference chip
- Neutral Sentiment: Gaming & graphics upside — DLSS 5 (real-time neural rendering) may boost consumer GPU demand and strengthens NVIDIA’s moat in graphics, but is more incremental to the core data-center revenue story. GlobeNewswire: NVIDIA DLSS 5
- Neutral Sentiment: Software & agent tooling (NemoClaw, OpenClaw/OpenShell) aim to make enterprise agents easier to deploy — strengthens software stickiness but monetization timeline and margins are less certain. CNET: Nvidia Wants to Make It Easier …
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst and valuation scrutiny — some investors and analysts are pushing NVIDIA for clearer 2027 targets and cash allocation plans; with a richly priced stock, expectations are high and any execution miss could pressure the share price. MSN: Analysts push Nvidia …
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive & macro risks — growing inference specialization (in-house chips from big cloud/meta players and Chinese foundry/OSAT advances) plus supply-chain/capex cycles and the stock’s high multiple leave downside risk if orders or margins disappoint. Seeking Alpha: NVDA risk piece
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Fundamental Research set a $218.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Melius Research boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.21.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA
Insider Buying and Selling
In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $54,756,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,318,547 shares in the company, valued at $605,701,198.44. This represents a 8.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $3,514,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 93,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,352,503.20. The trade was a 17.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,017,780 shares of company stock worth $185,596,715. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.
About NVIDIA
NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.
The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.
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