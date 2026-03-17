Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. Takes Position in H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR $HTHT

Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,475,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,804,000. H World Group comprises 5.2% of Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in H World Group by 95.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,487,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,574,000 after buying an additional 6,082,369 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of H World Group by 43.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,026,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,925,000 after buying an additional 2,420,473 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of H World Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,153,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,850,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFM ASIA BVI Ltd increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. WFM ASIA BVI Ltd now owns 3,035,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,300 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered H World Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of H World Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group raised shares of H World Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.40 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of H World Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

H World Group Stock Performance

HTHT opened at $51.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.11. H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $56.63.

H World Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

H World Group, formerly known as Huazhu Group, is a leading hotel management and franchising company primarily serving the China market. The company operates a broad portfolio of midscale to luxury hotel brands, including Hi Inn, Blossom, Manxin, Madison International, Joya, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure and ibis. Through a network of both directly managed and franchised properties, H World Group caters to business and leisure travelers by offering consistent service standards and loyalty benefits across its brands.

In addition to its core hotel operations, H World Group provides technology-driven hospitality solutions such as centralized reservation systems, revenue management platforms and customer relationship management tools.

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