59,877 Shares in SPDR SSGA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF $MYCI Bought by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000. L2 Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR SSGA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR SSGA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 102,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 12,954 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 13,791 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000.

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SPDR SSGA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MYCI opened at $24.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.05. SPDR SSGA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22.

SPDR SSGA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About SPDR SSGA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.0922 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The SPDR SSgA My2029 Corporate Bond ETF (MYCI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYCI was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

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