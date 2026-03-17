L2 Asset Management LLC Sells 8,642 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

L2 Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,642 shares during the quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Dell Technologies News

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Insider Activity

Dell Technologies Trading Up 3.3%

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Ellen Jamison Kullman sold 150,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $21,819,714.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 65,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,526.06. The trade was a 69.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 510,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total value of $74,883,300.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold 1,174,964 shares of company stock valued at $173,923,497 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DELL opened at $156.62 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $168.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.05. The company has a market capitalization of $103.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.90% and a net margin of 5.23%.The company’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 24.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $186.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.28.

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Dell Technologies Profile

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Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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