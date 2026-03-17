L2 Asset Management LLC Has $24.11 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

L2 Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,186 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $24,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10,406.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,874,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,223,000 after buying an additional 22,656,682 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,561,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,424,000 after acquiring an additional 328,511 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,056,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,796,000 after acquiring an additional 884,640 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,620,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,859,000 after acquiring an additional 209,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,599,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,816,000 after acquiring an additional 229,918 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.51. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.27 and a 52 week high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

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