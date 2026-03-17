Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.8750.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Amcor from $9.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amcor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amcor in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, January 21st.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amcor

Amcor Trading Up 0.2%

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 268,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 20,757 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Amcor by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 43,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amcor in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 31.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 355,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 84,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMCR opened at $40.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.78. Amcor has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $50.94. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 3.04%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.93%.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amcor (NYSE: AMCR) is a global packaging company specializing in the design, development and production of flexible and rigid packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other consumer and industrial products. The company’s product portfolio encompasses flexible films, pouches, specialty cartons, rigid containers, metal closures and dispensing systems. Amcor’s packaging solutions are engineered to preserve product quality, extend shelf life and meet the specific requirements of a wide range of end markets.

Founded in its current form in 2005 following a spin-off from a mining conglomerate, Amcor expanded its capabilities and geographic footprint through organic investments and strategic acquisitions.

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