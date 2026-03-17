Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.1167.
STLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Freedom Capital lowered Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.90 price objective on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.
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Stellantis Stock Performance
NYSE:STLA opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02.
Stellantis Company Profile
Stellantis N.V. is a global automotive manufacturer formed through the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Groupe PSA, a transaction completed in January 2021. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and related powertrains under a large number of well-known brands, including (but not limited to) Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram and Vauxhall. Stellantis also provides parts, accessories, service operations and branded aftersales support through legacy networks such as Mopar and regional dealer ecosystems.
In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Stellantis operates mobility- and software-related businesses and financial services.
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