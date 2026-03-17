Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.1167.

STLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Freedom Capital lowered Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.90 price objective on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stellantis

Stellantis Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 3.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 2.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Straightline Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Straightline Group LLC now owns 28,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Stellantis by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Stellantis by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STLA opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Stellantis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. is a global automotive manufacturer formed through the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Groupe PSA, a transaction completed in January 2021. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and related powertrains under a large number of well-known brands, including (but not limited to) Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram and Vauxhall. Stellantis also provides parts, accessories, service operations and branded aftersales support through legacy networks such as Mopar and regional dealer ecosystems.

In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Stellantis operates mobility- and software-related businesses and financial services.

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