Empire Metals (LON:EEE) Trading Up 1.6% – Still a Buy?

Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 32 and last traded at GBX 30.48. 7,348,922 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the average session volume of 2,734,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 62 price target on shares of Empire Metals in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 62.

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Empire Metals Price Performance

Empire Metals Company Profile

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 37.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.26. The company has a current ratio of 22.12, a quick ratio of 20.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £216.64 million, a P/E ratio of -314.18 and a beta of 2.35.

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Empire Metals is an exploration and resource development company with a primary focus on developing Pitfield, an emerging giant titanium project in Western Australia.

The high-grade titanium discovery at Pitfield is of unprecedented scale, with airborne surveys identifying a massive, coincident gravity and magnetics anomaly extending over 40km by 8km by 5km deep. Drill results have indicated excellent continuity in grades and consistency of the mineralised beds and confirm that the sandstone beds hold the higher-grade titanium dioxide (TiO?) values within the interbedded succession of sandstones, siltstones and conglomerates.

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