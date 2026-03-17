Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,111.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DGE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 1,840 to GBX 1,790 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,300 to GBX 2,000 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, January 22nd.

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Diageo Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

DGE stock opened at GBX 1,450.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,667.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,732.91. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 1,420.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 2,215. The company has a market capitalization of £32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.59.

In other Diageo news, insider Nik Jhangiani sold 19,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,500, for a total transaction of £298,065. Also, insider John Alexander Manzoni purchased 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,518 per share, for a total transaction of £6,557.76. Insiders have acquired 1,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,061 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diageo is a global leader in premium drinks, across spirits and beer, a business built on the principles and foundations laid by the giants of the industry.

With over 200 brands sold in 180 countries, our portfolio has remarkable breadth. From centuries-old names to exciting new entrants, and global giants to local legends, we’re building the very best brands out there, and with over 30,000 talented people based in over 135 countries, we’re a truly global company. With such diversity, we’re able to truly represent our broad consumer base and think differently about the future.

To maintain our position as leaders in the alcoholic beverage market, we always invest in the future and are mindful of the impact we have.

Further Reading

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