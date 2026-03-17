South32 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

South32 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.
Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th.
View Our Latest Research Report on South32
South32 Stock Down 2.9%
South32 Company Profile
South32 is a diversified metals and mining company headquartered in Perth, Australia. Established in May 2015 through a demerger from BHP Billiton, the company focuses on the extraction, processing and marketing of commodities that underpin global industrial and consumer demand. South32’s portfolio includes alumina, aluminum, bauxite, metallurgical coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc, making it a key participant across several commodity markets.
The company’s operations are organized by commodity and geography.
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