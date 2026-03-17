Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Acquired by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 156.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,049 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $57,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 79.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 205.5% in the third quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages lifted ratings and price targets (RBC to $525, TD Cowen to $500, Rosenblatt/Baird raised estimates), supporting further upside expectations ahead of earnings. Brokers lift price targets

Multiple brokerages lifted ratings and price targets (RBC to $525, TD Cowen to $500, Rosenblatt/Baird raised estimates), supporting further upside expectations ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Micron announced high?volume production of HBM4 (designed for NVIDIA Vera Rubin), the industry’s first PCIe Gen6 SSD in volume, and large SOCAMM2 parts — product wins that reinforce AI/data?center demand and justify premium valuation. High-volume production announcements

Micron announced high?volume production of HBM4 (designed for NVIDIA Vera Rubin), the industry’s first PCIe Gen6 SSD in volume, and large SOCAMM2 parts — product wins that reinforce AI/data?center demand and justify premium valuation. Positive Sentiment: Micron completed acquisition of Powerchip’s Tongluo P5 site in Taiwan and plans a second facility there — a clear capacity push to capture prolonged AI/DRAM demand (though production ramp is multi-year). Tongluo acquisition & expansion

Micron completed acquisition of Powerchip’s Tongluo P5 site in Taiwan and plans a second facility there — a clear capacity push to capture prolonged AI/DRAM demand (though production ramp is multi-year). Positive Sentiment: Street previews and models expect a strong Q2 (sales seen near ~$19B in some previews, big DRAM/HBM revenue upside) — this raises the chance of an earnings beat and bullish guidance that traders are buying into. Earnings preview

Street previews and models expect a strong Q2 (sales seen near ~$19B in some previews, big DRAM/HBM revenue upside) — this raises the chance of an earnings beat and bullish guidance that traders are buying into. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market tailwinds today (oil price moves and risk?on flows) helped tech names rally; Micron benefited as a large-cap AI/memory leader. Market rally context

Broader market tailwinds today (oil price moves and risk?on flows) helped tech names rally; Micron benefited as a large-cap AI/memory leader. Neutral Sentiment: Relative?performance narratives (e.g., Nvidia vs. Micron) are circulating — some analysts see Micron re?rating, others argue GPU leaders may still outperform; this influences rotation and multiple expansion decisions. Nvidia vs Micron view

Relative?performance narratives (e.g., Nvidia vs. Micron) are circulating — some analysts see Micron re?rating, others argue GPU leaders may still outperform; this influences rotation and multiple expansion decisions. Negative Sentiment: Contrasting views warn the memory upcycle could be shorter than expected; a faster?than?anticipated downcycle would pressure DRAM pricing and margins post?beat. Downcycle warning

Contrasting views warn the memory upcycle could be shorter than expected; a faster?than?anticipated downcycle would pressure DRAM pricing and margins post?beat. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and the long timeline for meaningful shipments from the Tongluo site (company cites fiscal?2028) are reminders that capacity investments are multi?year and won’t immediately boost revenue. Acquisition details & insider notes

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $190.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Phillip Securities upgraded Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total value of $10,410,657.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 323,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,495,965.44. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teyin M. Liu bought 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $337.07 per share, for a total transaction of $3,910,012.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,823,471.70. The trade was a 428.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $441.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.09. The stock has a market cap of $497.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $455.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 4.37%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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