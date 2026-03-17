Fred Alger Management LLC Has $20.29 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,446 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 117,261 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $20,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,026,180,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13,347.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,056,934 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $823,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011,891 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,951,907 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,868,718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713,135 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 172,800,851 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $23,502,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,063,443 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $416,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,097 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Daiwa Securities Group cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $169.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.16.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $109.93 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.27 and a 52-week high of $139.06. The stock has a market cap of $191.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.25 and a 200-day moving average of $123.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 67.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $70,850.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 104,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,053,953.78. This represents a 0.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $67,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 24,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,504.24. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $353,097 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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