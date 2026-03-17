Focus Partners Wealth Boosts Stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF $DFSI

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2026

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSIFree Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,181,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,171 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth owned approximately 5.71% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $48,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenspring Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,371,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,302,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 33.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 496,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,325,000 after acquiring an additional 124,947 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 346,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after acquiring an additional 120,050 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,986,000.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

DFSI stock opened at $43.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $958.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.68. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $46.81.

About Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF

(Free Report)

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics. DFSI was launched on Nov 1, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

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