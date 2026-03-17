Focus Partners Wealth Boosts Stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF $DFSI

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,181,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,171 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth owned approximately 5.71% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $48,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenspring Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,371,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,302,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 33.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 496,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,325,000 after acquiring an additional 124,947 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 346,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after acquiring an additional 120,050 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,986,000.

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Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

DFSI stock opened at $43.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $958.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.68. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $46.81.

About Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics. DFSI was launched on Nov 1, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

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