Fred Alger Management LLC Trims Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,481,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 402,952 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 5.5% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Amazon.com worth $1,423,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,330.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 62.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

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Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Monness reiterated a Buy rating and a $280 price target, highlighting AWS as a central AI catalyst and positioning Amazon to benefit from long?term cloud and AI workload shifts. Monness Buy Rating

Monness reiterated a Buy rating and a $280 price target, highlighting AWS as a central AI catalyst and positioning Amazon to benefit from long?term cloud and AI workload shifts. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America analysts report Amazon’s marketplace traffic is stable and retail media budgets are rising (insight from the Prosper Show), supporting continued ad and seller-revenue growth. BofA / Prosper Show

Bank of America analysts report Amazon’s marketplace traffic is stable and retail media budgets are rising (insight from the Prosper Show), supporting continued ad and seller-revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America estimates a Prime Video price/rebrand move (Prime Video Ultra) could add roughly $780M in revenue — a near-term monetization boost for Amazon’s media segment. BofA Prime Video Analysis

Bank of America estimates a Prime Video price/rebrand move (Prime Video Ultra) could add roughly $780M in revenue — a near-term monetization boost for Amazon’s media segment. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts point to accelerating third?party seller sales driven by AI tools (“super-sellers”), which supports marketplace GMV and take?rate upside for Amazon’s services and advertising businesses. Benzinga Analyst Note

Some analysts point to accelerating third?party seller sales driven by AI tools (“super-sellers”), which supports marketplace GMV and take?rate upside for Amazon’s services and advertising businesses. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon completed a major multi?tranche euro bond issuance (€14.473B), which provides sizable funding — likely to support AI infrastructure and other investments — but increases financial leverage and interest?rate exposure. Euro Bond Issuance

Amazon completed a major multi?tranche euro bond issuance (€14.473B), which provides sizable funding — likely to support AI infrastructure and other investments — but increases financial leverage and interest?rate exposure. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that Amazon may pursue very large AI spending plans (reported ~ $200B over time) keep the company in focus; the long?term upside is large but the near?term capital intensity and execution risk make this neutral for now. $200B AI Plan Coverage

Reports that Amazon may pursue very large AI spending plans (reported ~ $200B over time) keep the company in focus; the long?term upside is large but the near?term capital intensity and execution risk make this neutral for now. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short?interest data is effectively zero/ambiguous for mid?March, offering little signal on trader positioning at present.

Reported short?interest data is effectively zero/ambiguous for mid?March, offering little signal on trader positioning at present. Negative Sentiment: JD.com launched Joybuy in several European markets to challenge Amazon’s footprint there — increased competition in e?commerce and logistics could pressure European retail margins over time. JD.com Europe Launch

JD.com launched Joybuy in several European markets to challenge Amazon’s footprint there — increased competition in e?commerce and logistics could pressure European retail margins over time. Negative Sentiment: Sen. Elizabeth Warren has questioned Amazon over layoffs after receiving tax cuts, increasing political and reputational scrutiny that could lead to regulatory or PR headwinds. Warren Letters

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $211.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, President Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $320.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total value of $4,077,336.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,238,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,217,051.24. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $2,187,624.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $8,461,661.70. This trade represents a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,686 shares of company stock worth $14,688,739. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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