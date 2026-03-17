BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Director Pamela Joyce Braden Sells 80,000 Shares

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) Director Pamela Joyce Braden sold 80,000 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 508,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,748. The trade was a 13.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BigBear.ai Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBAI opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 3.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $9.39.

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BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 18.22% and a negative net margin of 230.21%.The company had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBAI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of BigBear.ai from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BigBear.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBAI. World Investment Advisors bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in BigBear.ai by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 90,612 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 124,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

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BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics solutions designed to deliver actionable insights for public sector and commercial clients. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, the company specializes in advanced analytics, machine learning, predictive modeling and network analysis to support decision-making in complex, data-rich environments. Its clientele spans defense and intelligence agencies, civil government organizations and enterprise businesses seeking to enhance mission outcomes and operational efficiency.

The company’s flagship offerings include an AI-driven analytics platform that integrates data engineering, algorithm development and visualization tools.

Further Reading

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