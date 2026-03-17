Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Position in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 245,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,347 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $20,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 75.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 875.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $232,454.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,915.32. The trade was a 17.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 5,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $453,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,165. This represents a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sysco

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $84.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.68 and a 200 day moving average of $79.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58. Sysco Corporation has a 12 month low of $67.12 and a 12 month high of $91.85.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 109.21%. The business had revenue of $20.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.06%.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

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