Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Central Puerto in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Central Puerto presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

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Central Puerto Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of CEPU stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average of $13.85. Central Puerto has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $18.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Central Puerto by 4,431.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,866 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 21,673 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Central Puerto by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 13,819 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Central Puerto by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares in the last quarter. 2.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Puerto

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Central Puerto SA (NYSE: CEPU) is Argentina’s leading private power generation company, managing a diversified portfolio of thermal and renewable energy facilities across the country. Established following the privatization of the state-owned electricity company in the early 1990s, Central Puerto develops, operates and maintains a mix of combined-cycle and open-cycle gas turbine plants, as well as hydroelectric and renewable installations. The company’s thermal assets provide baseload and flexible generation capacity, while its renewable portfolio includes wind farms and solar parks that support Argentina’s clean energy objectives.

Headquartered in Buenos Aires, Central Puerto serves the national wholesale electricity market through long-term contracts with distribution companies and major industrial clients.

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