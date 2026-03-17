TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

HURA has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of TuHURA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of TuHURA Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TuHURA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

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TuHURA Biosciences Stock Up 10.5%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:HURA opened at $2.10 on Friday. TuHURA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $4.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.69. The firm has a market cap of $127.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of -0.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TuHURA Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of TuHURA Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TuHURA Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in TuHURA Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Merck & Co. Inc. bought a new position in TuHURA Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TuHURA Biosciences Company Profile

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TuHURA Biosciences is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics using high?dimensional proteomics. The company’s core mission is to translate complex protein signatures into actionable drug targets across a range of disease areas. By integrating proteomic data with advanced computational analytics, TuHURA aims to bridge the gap between molecular disease understanding and the development of first?in?class therapies.

At the heart of TuHURA’s approach is its proprietary platform, which leverages multiplexed protein profiling to generate rich phenotypic maps of disease states.

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