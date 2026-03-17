Granahan Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,527 BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Granahan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,527 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 26.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,159,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,691,000 after acquiring an additional 239,292 shares during the last quarter. Eos Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 27.9% in the third quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 25,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 51.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,743,000 after acquiring an additional 105,879 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in BWX Technologies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 669,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,460,000 after purchasing an additional 45,667 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 70,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,006,000 after purchasing an additional 31,980 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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BWX Technologies Stock Up 5.6%

BWX Technologies stock opened at $204.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.41, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.83. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.21 and a 12-month high of $220.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.51 and its 200 day moving average is $190.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $885.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BWX Technologies news, CAO Kevin James Gorman sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.71, for a total value of $288,570.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,476.94. This represents a 92.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $2,032,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 177,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,097,756.44. This trade represents a 5.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,844. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BWXT shares. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Truist Financial set a $205.00 price target on BWX Technologies in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, CJS Securities raised BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.36.

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BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc (NYSE: BWXT) is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company’s core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non?defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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