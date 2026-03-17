InPost S.A. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Short Interest Up 16.7% in February

InPost S.A. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 17,209 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the February 12th total of 14,749 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,383 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 81,383 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

InPost Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of InPost stock opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. InPost has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $9.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.89.

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InPost Company Profile

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InPost is a Poland-based logistics company specializing in automated parcel locker solutions and courier services for e-commerce and retail businesses. Founded in 2006 by entrepreneur Rafa? Brzoska, the company developed a network of self-service “Paczkomaty” lockers designed to offer convenient, 24/7 parcel drop-off and pick-up options. InPost’s core offering streamlines last-mile delivery by reducing reliance on traditional post offices and home delivery, allowing customers to collect or return packages at their own convenience.

In addition to its parcel locker network, InPost provides door-to-door courier services, including same-day and next-day delivery options, as well as returns management and tracking solutions.

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