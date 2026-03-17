Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Short Interest Down 14.0% in February

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 68,556 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the February 12th total of 79,730 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 186 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 368.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 186 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 368.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Legrand Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of Legrand stock opened at $161.00 on Tuesday. Legrand has a 12-month low of $97.07 and a 12-month high of $184.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 1.01.

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Legrand Company Profile

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Legrand is a global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures, offering products and systems that manage power, light, data and control in residential, commercial and industrial buildings. The company’s portfolio covers a wide range of solutions for electrical distribution, wiring devices, cable management, lighting controls, building automation and connected home technologies, with an emphasis on integrated systems that support energy management and digital connectivity.

Products and services include switches and sockets, circuit protection and distribution equipment, structured cabling and data-center solutions, racks and enclosures, lighting controls, sensors and smart-home interfaces, as well as services related to system design and project support.

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