MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Short Interest Up 19.0% in February

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 94 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the February 12th total of 79 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 7 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.4 days.

MGM China Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MCHVY opened at $19.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.38. MGM China has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $24.13.

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About MGM China

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MGM China Holdings Limited is a developer and operator of luxury integrated resorts in the Macau Special Administrative Region of China. The company’s core business encompasses casino gaming, hospitality, entertainment, retail and convention services. Through its flagship properties, MGM China offers a full spectrum of experiences, ranging from high-end gaming salons and mass-market gaming tables to fine dining venues, world-class entertainment shows and upscale retail boutiques.

MGM China’s portfolio includes two major integrated resorts: MGM Macau, located on the Macau Peninsula, and MGM Cotai, situated in the Cotai resort zone.

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