Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys 24,470 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF $BLV

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,470 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000.

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Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $68.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.13 and a 200-day moving average of $70.47. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $72.63.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.2511 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities of greater than 10 years and are publicly issued.

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