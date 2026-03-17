Fred Alger Management LLC Acquires 21,428 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. $RYAN

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,428 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $7,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 25.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 46.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 376,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,787,000 after buying an additional 119,055 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 332,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,586,000 after acquiring an additional 33,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Ryan Specialty

In other news, Director Patrick G. Ryan, Jr. bought 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 428,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,114,668.20. This represents a 6.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ryan Specialty from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Trading Down 0.0%

Ryan Specialty stock opened at $36.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.96. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $77.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $751.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.43 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 46.41%. Ryan Specialty’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Ryan Specialty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

About Ryan Specialty

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Group, Inc (NYSE: RYAN) is a global specialty insurance and reinsurance platform that partners with a network of insurers and reinsurers to deliver tailored risk solutions. The company focuses on complex and large-scale risks across multiple industry sectors, leveraging its underwriting expertise to structure coverage programs that meet clients’ unique needs.

Ryan Specialty’s core offerings span a diverse range of specialty lines, including casualty, property, professional liability, marine and energy, program administration, and sports and entertainment.

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