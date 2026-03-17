30,076 Shares in iShares Biotechnology ETF $IBB Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,342,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Biotechnology ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 96.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 14,016 shares during the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth $11,116,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1,532.1% in the 3rd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,950 shares during the period. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 295,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ IBB opened at $167.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.68 and its 200-day moving average is $162.92. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $107.43 and a one year high of $179.64.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.