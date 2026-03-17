Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $4.06 Million Investment in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF $RXI

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.89% of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RXI opened at $192.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.05 million, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $155.32 and a fifty-two week high of $213.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.05.

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Discretionary Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the consumer discretionary sector of the economy and that S&P believes are important to global markets.

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