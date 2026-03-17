Jabil, Inc. $JBL Stake Boosted by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 279,250.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBL. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Jabil by 70.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Jabil by 20.0% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 50.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 5.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

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Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $258.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.98. Jabil, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.66 and a fifty-two week high of $281.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Jabil had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Jabil’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.550-11.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.670 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.98%.

Insider Activity

In other Jabil news, SVP Gary K. Schick sold 422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.77, for a total value of $102,870.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,200,068.11. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam E. Berry sold 1,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.20, for a total value of $404,107.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,544. The trade was a 7.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 161,529 shares of company stock valued at $37,901,485 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America set a $265.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Jabil from $267.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on JBL

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil’s expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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