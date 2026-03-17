Onto Innovation Q2 EPS Forecast Increased by Zacks Research

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2027 EPS estimates for Onto Innovation in a report released on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.59. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Onto Innovation’s current full-year earnings is $6.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Onto Innovation’s Q4 2027 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

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Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.50.

Onto Innovation Trading Up 2.8%

ONTO opened at $194.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.36, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.47. Onto Innovation has a 12 month low of $85.88 and a 12 month high of $232.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.12.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $266.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.78 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.60%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Onto Innovation has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.360 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onto Innovation

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,667,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $732,342,000 after acquiring an additional 294,393 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,981,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,083,000 after purchasing an additional 882,901 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 1,217.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,398,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,772 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,353,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,585,000 after purchasing an additional 238,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,024,000 after purchasing an additional 352,316 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Onto Innovation

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Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) is a global supplier of advanced process control and inspection systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers. The company’s solutions span metrology, inspection, defect review and lithography mask repair, helping customers optimize yield, reduce costs and improve device performance. By integrating high-resolution optical and e-beam tools with sophisticated software analytics, Onto Innovation enables wafer, mask and advanced packaging producers to maintain tight process control across leading-edge nodes and specialty applications.

Key products include high-throughput wafer metrology systems, optical and e-beam defect inspection platforms, mask inspection and repair tools, and data-driven software for yield management and process optimization.

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