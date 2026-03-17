Equities Analysts Set Expectations for BJ FY2029 Earnings

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2029 earnings per share estimates for shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team expects that the company will earn $5.12 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share.

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Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $139.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Melius Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.63.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $97.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $86.68 and a 1 year high of $121.10.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 2.70%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth $28,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

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BJ’s Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ’s features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ’s Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

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