Granahan Investment Management LLC Has $265,000 Position in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. $HBIO

Granahan Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 603,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 897,989 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 1.35% of Harvard Bioscience worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBIO. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 474,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 276,372 shares in the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 158.5% in the third quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 275,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 168,930 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd raised its position in Harvard Bioscience by 15.4% in the third quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 4,047,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 538,832 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Harvard Bioscience by 278.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 139,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 102,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 491.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

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Harvard Bioscience Trading Up 5.8%

NASDAQ HBIO opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average of $5.66. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. New Street Research set a $6.00 target price on Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research raised Harvard Bioscience to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Harvard Bioscience from $20.00 to $6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HBIO

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures and distributes life science research instruments and consumables used by academic, biopharmaceutical and government laboratories worldwide. The company’s product portfolio spans cellular physiology, microfluidics, electrophysiology and lab automation, providing tools that enable researchers to study everything from cell behavior and organ function to drug delivery and tissue mechanics.

Through its operating units—most notably Harvard Apparatus, BTX, Radnoti and Warner Instruments—Harvard Bioscience offers a diverse range of scientific equipment including precision pumps, stereotaxic instruments, electroporation and gene delivery systems, perfusion systems and microinjection tools.

Further Reading

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