Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 48.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,648 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,841 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $33,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 130.0% during the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 76.9% during the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Melius Research set a $160.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, February 9th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $382.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $368.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Oracle from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.77.

Oracle Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $155.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $448.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.24. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.91%.

Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $6,821,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,709.82. This trade represents a 50.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. This represents a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,064 in the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.