Granahan Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. $ARLO

Granahan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 192,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,270,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Arlo Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1,682.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 75,255.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered Arlo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Arlo Technologies from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Arlo Technologies Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 106.81 and a beta of 1.64. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $19.94.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 2.82%.The firm had revenue of $141.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Arlo Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.170-0.230 EPS. Analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arlo Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Arlo Technologies

In other Arlo Technologies news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 153,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $2,114,306.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,168,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,106,973.48. This trade represents a 11.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 31,407 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $385,992.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 552,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,794,526.50. The trade was a 5.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 842,522 shares of company stock worth $11,321,821. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arlo Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Arlo Technologies, Inc (NYSE: ARLO) is a provider of smart home security products and services designed for residential and small business customers. The company offers a portfolio of wireless and Wi-Fi-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, smart lighting solutions, and associated accessories. Arlo integrates advanced video analytics, motion detection, cloud storage, and two-way audio capabilities to deliver end-to-end security and monitoring solutions accessible through mobile applications and web interfaces.

Founded as a division of Netgear, Inc in 2014 and spun off as an independent public company in 2018, Arlo Technologies has established a presence in North America, Europe, Australia and parts of Asia.

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