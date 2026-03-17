Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,446 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of United Therapeutics worth $33,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthCollab LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 55.9% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 88 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UTHR. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $587.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $655.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $423.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.09.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3%

UTHR stock opened at $534.30 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12-month low of $266.98 and a 12-month high of $548.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $487.57 and its 200 day moving average is $463.88. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.80 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 41.94%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.79, for a total value of $11,312,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total transaction of $5,644,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 36,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,875,273.58. This trade represents a 23.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 317,430 shares of company stock valued at $155,241,990. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company’s primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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