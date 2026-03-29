Maiar DEX (MEX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.50 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 29th. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $1.01 thousand worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001858 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00009800 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00004730 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

MEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s total supply is 4,061,850,864,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,061,865,397,454 tokens. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 4,061,865,678,773.9824 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000037 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $2,099.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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