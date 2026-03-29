Edelcoin (EDLC) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Edelcoin (EDLC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One Edelcoin token can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00000866 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Edelcoin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Edelcoin has a market cap of $1.55 billion and approximately $49.97 worth of Edelcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,623.88 or 0.99724518 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,485.03 or 0.99516683 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Edelcoin Token Profile

Edelcoin’s total supply is 5,516,931,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,684,558,850 tokens. The official website for Edelcoin is edelcoin.com. The official message board for Edelcoin is www.instagram.com/edelcoin. Edelcoin’s official Twitter account is @edelcoin1.

Edelcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edelcoin (EDLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Edelcoin has a current supply of 5,516,931,200 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Edelcoin is 0.57862619 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $49.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://edelcoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edelcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edelcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edelcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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