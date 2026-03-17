Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research upgraded Afya from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Afya to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Afya in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $24.50) on shares of Afya in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Afya from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Afya has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.30.

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Afya Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of AFYA stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.76. Afya has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $19.90.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Afya had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $147.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.74 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Afya will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Afya in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Mangrove Partners IM LLC purchased a new position in Afya in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Afya by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 26,005 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Afya by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 39,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 12,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in Afya in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $462,000. 88.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Afya Company Profile

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Afya Ltd. operates as a leading provider of medical education and training services in Brazil. The company offers a comprehensive suite of educational programs that span undergraduate medical degrees, residency exam preparation, continuing medical education (CME) and digital learning platforms. Through a network of partner institutions and its own campus operations, Afya supports students at every stage of the medical training continuum, from enrollment in medical schools to ongoing professional development for practicing physicians.

At the core of Afya’s offerings is its undergraduate medical program, delivered through a combination of in-person courses at affiliated campuses and fully digital curricula.

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