Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7%

Institutional Trading of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Shares of CPIX stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $45.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of -0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average is $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 188,355 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 37,591 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,274 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

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Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPIX) is a specialty pharmaceutical company based in Nashville, Tennessee, focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of hospital and acute care products. Founded in 1993, the company has built a portfolio of branded therapeutics designed to address critical care needs in emergency medicine, critical care units and other hospital settings. Cumberland’s strategy emphasizes in-licensing and acquiring products that have established safety and efficacy profiles but limited market reach, then leveraging its sales network to expand their commercial footprint.

The company’s flagship products include Acetadote (N-acetylcysteine injection), the only FDA-approved antidote for acetaminophen overdose administered intravenously; Vasostrict (vasopressin injection), used to raise blood pressure in adults with vasodilatory shock; Cerebrex (diclofenac sodium injection), an anti-inflammatory agent for managing acute pain and fever; and Dynastat (parecoxib sodium), a COX-2 inhibitor for postoperative pain relief.

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