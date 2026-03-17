SLT Price Up 3.9% This Week (SLT)

SLT (SLT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. In the last week, SLT has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. SLT has a total market capitalization of $126.32 million and approximately $213.71 thousand worth of SLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SLT token can now be bought for $12.63 or 0.00017111 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,940.18 or 1.00158508 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SLT Token Profile

SLT’s genesis date was March 14th, 2025. SLT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. SLT’s official message board is t.me/smartlogisticst. SLT’s official Twitter account is @smartlogisticst. The official website for SLT is slt.game.

SLT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SLT (SLT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SLT has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 8,500,000 in circulation. The last known price of SLT is 12.66973271 USD and is up 1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $262,710.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://slt.game.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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