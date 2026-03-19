Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 13,458 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lessened its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 49.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,458 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

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O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $87.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.81 and its 200-day moving average is $97.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.63. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $86.79 and a one year high of $108.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 239.04%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $109.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Mizuho set a $105.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.26.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do?it?yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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