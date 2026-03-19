Stillwater Wealth Management Group Purchases New Shares in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Stillwater Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,000. Amgen makes up about 1.4% of Stillwater Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $34,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Amgen

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Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock opened at $351.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $359.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.94. The firm has a market cap of $189.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.43 and a 12 month high of $391.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 148.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.31 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, February 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $400.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Amgen from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amgen

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

Further Reading

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