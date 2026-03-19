Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Director Sells $31,410.00 in Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) Director Carol Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $31,410.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,085.69. The trade was a 5.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Down 1.5%

PEBO stock opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.80. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $34.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.68.

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Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $119.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.97 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 9.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 54.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,080,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,467,000 after purchasing an additional 48,166 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 990,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,718,000 after purchasing an additional 75,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 926,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,309,000 after buying an additional 26,786 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 612,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,708,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 472,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,188,000 after buying an additional 72,392 shares during the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEBO shares. DA Davidson set a $35.00 price objective on Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings raised Peoples Bancorp from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEBO

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Marietta, Ohio. Through its subsidiary Peoples Bank, the company provides a comprehensive range of commercial and consumer banking services designed to serve individuals, businesses and institutional clients. Its deposit products include checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and digital banking platforms that enable secure online and mobile access.

On the lending side, Peoples Bancorp offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate financing, construction and agricultural lending, as well as residential mortgage products.

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