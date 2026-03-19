The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Sold by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 49.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 0.3% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.2% in the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 47,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,501,000 after purchasing an additional 13,254 shares during the period. Steadtrust LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. Steadtrust LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $685,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $805.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $902.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $844.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.38 and a 52 week high of $984.70.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.52 by $2.03. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 13.73%.The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $938.92, for a total transaction of $255,386.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 125,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,859,810.84. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 11,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $941.57, for a total transaction of $10,943,868.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 29,342 shares in the company, valued at $27,627,546.94. The trade was a 28.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 117,283 shares of company stock worth $112,016,033 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GS. Bank of America raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $815.00 to $826.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Argus increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $863.00 to $1,066.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $927.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $919.29.

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About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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