Anthony John Sabino Sells 12,594 Shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony John Sabino sold 12,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $34,255.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 196,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,585.12. This trade represents a 6.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

LivePerson Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.57. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $21.60.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,489,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,830,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 100,727 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth $1,978,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter valued at about $1,849,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce”.

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LivePerson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LivePerson, Inc is a technology company that develops conversational commerce and customer engagement software powered by artificial intelligence. Its platform enables businesses to connect with consumers through real-time messaging channels, transforming customer support and sales operations into interactive experiences. The company’s solutions are designed to reduce friction, boost consumer satisfaction and drive higher conversion rates by merging automated and human-assisted interactions.

The company’s flagship offering, the LiveEngage platform, provides enterprise-grade tools for managing live chat, chatbots and AI-driven virtual assistants across multiple channels.

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