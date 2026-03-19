1,688,962 Shares in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV Bought by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,688,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,987,000. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 38,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

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Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $43.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.47. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.94 and a 52-week high of $46.01.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1928 per share. This is a positive change from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks. CGDV was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

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